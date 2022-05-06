GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.14.
GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
GMS stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.87.
GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GMS (Get Rating)
GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
