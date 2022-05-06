Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of GFI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 103,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

