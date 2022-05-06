Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRAB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
