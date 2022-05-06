Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.62) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.56) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.47).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 286.20 ($3.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 299.96.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.62), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($896,637.98).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

