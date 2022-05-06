Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29.

Shares of GDOT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 11,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

