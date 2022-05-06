Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

GTBIF stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.