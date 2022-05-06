Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

