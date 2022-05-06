GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Update

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other GreenBox POS news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 76.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in GreenBox POS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 89,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GreenBox POS by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBOX opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 4.49.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. Research analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

