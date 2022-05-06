Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GBNH opened at $2.05 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.29.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
