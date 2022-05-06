Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBNH opened at $2.05 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenbrook TMS stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Greenbrook TMS were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

