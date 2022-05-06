Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKWGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of UKW stock opened at GBX 155.60 ($1.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 126.60 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.99.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

