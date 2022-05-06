Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to report $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $15.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.43 by $1.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.86. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.