Guggenheim Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $341.69 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $335.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,220,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

