Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.