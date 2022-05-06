Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

