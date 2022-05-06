Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.41) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.38).

HMSO opened at GBX 27.57 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.36. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.56).

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($37,333.60). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($96,814.49).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

