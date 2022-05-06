Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

