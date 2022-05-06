Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €175.70 ($184.95).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €137.55 ($144.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.19. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.