Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($204.21) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €175.70 ($184.95).

HNR1 opened at €137.55 ($144.79) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($122.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €160.19.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

