Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($204.21) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €175.70 ($184.95).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €137.55 ($144.79) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($122.49). The company’s fifty day moving average is €149.62 and its 200 day moving average is €160.19.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

