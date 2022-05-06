Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($194.74) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €176.41 ($185.70).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 stock traded down €9.05 ($9.53) during trading on Friday, reaching €137.55 ($144.79). The company had a trading volume of 236,083 shares. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($122.49). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €160.19.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.