Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Increased to €174.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from €165.00 ($173.68) to €174.00 ($183.16) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($221.05) to €205.00 ($215.79) in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($208.42) to €191.00 ($201.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($211.58) to €179.00 ($188.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.30.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4989 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

