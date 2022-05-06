Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,160 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.62) to GBX 1,160 ($14.49) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,205 ($15.05) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($22.99) to GBX 1,765 ($22.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,473.33 ($18.41).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 885.20 ($11.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,011.40. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 935.50 ($11.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,778 ($22.21).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.63) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($31,046.82).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.