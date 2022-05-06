Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,725

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,765 ($22.05) to GBX 1,725 ($21.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($15.05) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.62) to GBX 1,160 ($14.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,468.89 ($18.35).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 885.20 ($11.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,011.40. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 935.50 ($11.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($22.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.63) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($31,046.82).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

