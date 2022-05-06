Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,496.13 ($18.69).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($22.99) to GBX 1,765 ($22.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,205 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($19.11) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($31,046.82).

LON:HL opened at GBX 885.20 ($11.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 935.50 ($11.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,778 ($22.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 12.26 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

