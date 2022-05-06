Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE HSC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Harsco has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harsco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

