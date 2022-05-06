HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

HCI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE HCI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,288. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.05%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 60.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

