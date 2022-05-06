Head to Head Analysis: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) versus Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.7% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus price target of $86.15, suggesting a potential upside of 48.30%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $3.82 billion 3.73 $543.01 million $1.93 30.10 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.63

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 12.22% 7.76% 4.94% Vista Gold N/A -75.04% -66.71%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Vista Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company's LaRonde mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of approximately 3.0 million ounces of gold. It is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

