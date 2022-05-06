Head-To-Head Comparison: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) versus Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Membership Collective Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $142.53 million 2.83 $40.05 million $0.40 9.80 Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.75 -$265.39 million N/A N/A

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 22.78% 11.44% 6.22% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.30, suggesting a potential upside of 137.24%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 91.31%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Membership Collective Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.