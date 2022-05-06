Head to Head Contrast: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) vs. Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $118.90 million 1.43 -$290,000.00 ($0.01) -412.00 Cue Health $618.11 million 1.45 $86.42 million N/A N/A

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -0.24% 9.78% 4.97% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cue Health beats Harvard Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. It also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Ponemah, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, and MCS brand names. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

