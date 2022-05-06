Head to Head Review: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE -0.69% -0.81% -0.53% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KE and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 1 2 5 0 2.50 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

KE currently has a consensus target price of $22.16, suggesting a potential upside of 67.48%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and Rigetti Computing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $12.67 billion 1.24 -$82.25 million ($0.08) -165.38 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Rigetti Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats KE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

