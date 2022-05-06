Head to Head Survey: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) and Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get National Instruments alerts:

This table compares National Instruments and Otonomo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.03 $89.32 million $0.82 41.45 Otonomo Technologies $1.72 million 116.00 -$30.93 million N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomo Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

National Instruments has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Otonomo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 7.24% 15.52% 9.67% Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Instruments and Otonomo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80 Otonomo Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Otonomo Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 250.00%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than National Instruments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Otonomo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Instruments beats Otonomo Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has strategic agreements with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation; and Foretellix Ltd. to enhance the safety of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs. Its data is used for various services, such as preventative maintenance, EV management, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. The company collects vehicle-specific and aggregated data from vehicle data providers, such as vehicle manufacturers, vehicle fleet operators, and telematics service providers, as well as licenses software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.