Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €59.00 by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.75 ($79.74).

FRA:HEN3 traded down €1.16 ($1.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €59.56 ($62.69). The company had a trading volume of 793,539 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

