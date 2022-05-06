Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.63 ($80.66).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €59.56 ($62.69) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.