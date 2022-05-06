Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.75 ($79.74).

Shares of HEN3 traded down €1.16 ($1.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €59.56 ($62.69). 793,539 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

