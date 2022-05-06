Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.63 ($80.66).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €59.56 ($62.69) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.