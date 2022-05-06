Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Darren Littlewood Sells 4,404 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £14,224.92 ($17,770.04).

On Friday, April 8th, Darren Littlewood sold 5,973 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £20,009.55 ($24,996.31).

On Thursday, March 31st, Darren Littlewood bought 15,301 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £48,504.17 ($60,592.34).

Shares of LON:BOOT opened at GBX 321 ($4.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Henry Boot PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 253 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.23 ($4.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

