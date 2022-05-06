Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Financial Contrast

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 3 0 2.25 SITE Centers 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.49, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -21.97% -10.87% -3.63% SITE Centers 24.41% 6.61% 3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.39 -$40.17 million ($2.30) -4.56 SITE Centers $492.34 million 6.64 $124.93 million $0.49 31.20

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

