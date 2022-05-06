Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE opened at $15.95 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

