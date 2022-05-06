HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$2.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.46. 1,114,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,637. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

