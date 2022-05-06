HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.21.

HEXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a report on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The stock has a market cap of C$208.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.