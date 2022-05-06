Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after buying an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $400,946,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.49.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

