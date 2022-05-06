Hippo (HIPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Hippo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hippo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Hippo has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 334,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

HIPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.