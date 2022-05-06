Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,067 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 895 ($11.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($14.70) to GBX 1,159 ($14.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.75).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 920.20 ($11.50) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 934.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 903.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.52).

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($17,898.04). Also, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($186,832.98).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

