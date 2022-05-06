Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 895 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 895 ($11.18) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.83) to GBX 1,067 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($14.70) to GBX 1,159 ($14.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.75).

HSX stock opened at GBX 920.20 ($11.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 934.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 903.30. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($186,832.98). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($17,898.04).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

