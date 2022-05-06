HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.63 million and a PE ratio of -25.69. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$13.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.52.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

