Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 15th

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
TSE:HCG opened at C$27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.79. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$27.85 and a 12 month high of C$46.92.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
