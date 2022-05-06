Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.
HMCBF opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
