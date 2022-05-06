Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HMCBF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.
OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Capital Group (HMCBF)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.