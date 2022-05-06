Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

