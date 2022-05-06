Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

