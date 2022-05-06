Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HMCBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.
HMCBF stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
